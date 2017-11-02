Colts Placing Andrew Luck On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/CBS) — Andrew Luck’s 2017 season is over before it even began.
The Indianapolis Colts are placing their franchise quarterback on injured reserve. Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement on Thursday.
Luck was “shut down” three weeks ago after complaining of soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. He underwent surgery in January and missed all of the team’s offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason.
Luck threw to teammates every other day for two weeks starting in early October, but stopped Oct. 18 after receiving a cortisone shot.
Jacoby Brissett will remain Indy’s starting quarterback in Luck’s absence. The former Patriots backup, acquired by the Colts on September for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, has appeared in eight games for Indianapolis this season, starting seven of them.
Brissett has completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,642 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He currently leads the NFL with 29 sacks on the season.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)