Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off Bridge

Filed Under: kittens, Ware

WARE (CBS) – Two kittens that were thrown off a bridge and into a Ware river have found a new home.

The kittens, named Puddles and Rain, were in “rough shape” after a witness said they were placed inside a trash bag and thrown over the West Main Street Bridge.

kittens Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off Bridge

Kittens found in a river by Ware Animal Control in a river (Photo Courtesy: Ware Animal Control)

On Wednesday, the Dakin Humane Society said Puddles and Rain were adopted together

cats Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off Bridge

Puddles and Rain were adopted by a family after being placed in a bag and thrown over a bridge in Ware. (Image Credit: Dakin Humane Society)

Anyone with information on who threw the cats over the bridge is asked to come forward.

“Congrats to all involved in giving them a life-saving second chance,” the shelter posted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch