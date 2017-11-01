Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off Bridge

Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off BridgeTwo kittens that were thrown off a bridge and into a Ware river have found a new home.

Commission: Massachusetts Should Change Time Zones, But Not On Its OwnMassachusetts has taken a key step toward shifting time zones, but don’t expect a change anytime soon.

Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos Thanks To World Series Stolen BaseThe restaurant chain is giving every American a chance to "steal" a taco as part of their annual promotion during the World Series.

Company Offers An Extra Week Of Vacation For Employees Who Don't SmokeA Tokyo-based marketing firm has started giving non-smoking employees six additional paid days off a year.