Kittens Adopted After Being Thrown Off Bridge

WARE (CBS) – Two kittens that were thrown off a bridge and into a Ware river have found a new home.
The kittens, named Puddles and Rain, were in “rough shape” after a witness said they were placed inside a trash bag and thrown over the West Main Street Bridge.
On Wednesday, the Dakin Humane Society said Puddles and Rain were adopted together
Anyone with information on who threw the cats over the bridge is asked to come forward.
“Congrats to all involved in giving them a life-saving second chance,” the shelter posted.