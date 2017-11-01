Hoyer Visiting With Patriots, Expected To Sign On As Brady’s Backup

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may have a backup quarterback by the end of the day.

Free agent Brian Hoyer is reportedly visiting New England on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, and is expected to sign on to be Tom Brady’s backup in the near future.

Hoyer was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday following their trade for former Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. He started six games in San Francisco this season, completing 58 percent of his passes while tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions, before being replaced by C.J. Beathard.

The 32-year-old started his career in New England and played for the Patriots from 2009-11. He appeared in 13 games as Brady’s backup during that time, mostly in mop-up duty, completing 27 of his 43 attempts with a touchdown and an interception.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Hoyer has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 55 games (including 37 starts). He’s spent time with the Browns, Cardinals, Bears, and Texans in addition to the Patriots and 49ers.

