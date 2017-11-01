Newton Man Remains Hospitalized After Manhattan Terror Attack

MANHATTAN (CBS) – A Newton man remains hospitalized after he was injured Tuesday in a Manhattan terror attack that killed five of his friends.

Martin Marro had gathered in New York City for a high school reunion with several friends from Argentina.

Police say Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov deliberately drove a rented truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center.

In total, the attack killed eight people and injured at least 12.

Novartis Institutes in Cambridge said Marro is a scientist with the company.

“With sadness we confirm one of our scientists was injured in yesterday’s horrific attack on pedestrians in Manhattan,” a Norvartis spokesman said. “He is being cared for at a hospital in New York and we are providing full support to thim and his family. Our thoughts are with him, his family and others affected by this tragedy.”

Jim Cote, a Newton city councilor, is friends with the Marro family. Marro’s wife is with her husband in the New York City hospital where he’s being treated.

“I mean, it’s traumatic. We can only imagine what it’s like to lose five friends and have your husband also hit,” said Cote.

