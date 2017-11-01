Lawrence Teacher Surprised With Award For Excellence

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A school assembly in Lawrence today turned into the surprise of a lifetime for one teacher.
Representatives from the Milken Foundation in California were on hand to give one outstanding educator an award Wednesday morning, recognizing Dan Addler for his excellence in teaching.
Addler, a sixth grade science teacher, received $25,000 in addition to the award.
He is the only teacher in Massachusetts to receive the honor.
“I wouldn’t be a good teacher if it weren’t for the things my friends do for me every day, so thank you to all of our teachers. And thank you to everyone else who supports the school everyday,” he said.
A total of 45 educators in the country will receive the award this year.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports