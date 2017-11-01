Young Man Killed In Jamaica Plain Shooting

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A young man was shot and killed in Jamaica Plan late Tuesday night.

Boston Police were called to Parker Street near the Heath Street development around 11:45 p.m. and found a person in his late teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began CPR on him and he was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he died.

“It looks like there was some type of altercation here between two groups, shots rang out and now we’re trying to put together the pieces. Didn’t get a whole lot of cooperation. There was a lot of people out here, so we need the public to step up here,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans told reporters early Wednesday.

“A tragedy. We have a young individual deceased here. And we need the public to step up and help us here. We can’t have this happen in our city.”

A teen was shot & killed in Boston last night, marking city's 44th homicide in '17. @bostonpolice: "too many guns out on the street." #WBZ pic.twitter.com/mGAmCyndZh — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) November 1, 2017

The man’s name has not been made public.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 1-800-494-TIPS.