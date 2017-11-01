Where To Donate Halloween Candy Around Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Had enough Halloween candy already? Dentists in Massachusetts are willing to take it off your hands and donate it to a good cause.

Kool Smiles is offering a toy to any child who donates 25 pieces of unopened candy at its offices in Roxbury, Chelsea and Brockton. The candy and dental kits will be sent to troops overseas.

Lexington Smile Studio has started its annual candy buy back at $1 per pound of candy. All candy collected will be sent to troops overseas.

Advanced Dental Arts in Norwell and Scituate says kids will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $100 Toys ‘R’ Us gift card for every pound of candy they donate to the military.

Montillo Dentistal Associates of Braintree is paying $1 per pound of candy for the troops, up to 5 pounds.

Scott Goldberg D.M.D. in Billerica is paying $1 per pound of Halloween candy, also inviting patients to write a card for the troops.

Wayland Dental is accepting candy donations on Wednesday and Thursday to send to the troops.

Pediatric Dentistry of Salem is offering $1 per pound for up to 10 pounds of Halloween candy.

You can always call your dentist to see if they’re doing something similar. A more complete list can be found at halloweencandybuyback.com