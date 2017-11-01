Gordon Hayward Out Of Hard Cast, Taking Shots From A Chair & Scouting For Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gave a promising update on Gordon Hayward on Wednesday, saying the forward is “moving in a great direction” as he recovers from his devastating ankle injury.

Stevens offered a quick update as to what Hayward has been up to over the last week during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand, which has included some film study, scouting for the team and shooting from a chair.

“He got his hard cast off and is in a boot. He won’t be weight-bearing for quite a while, but his spirits are pretty good,” Stevens said of Hayward. “He got a few shots up in a chair in each of the last few days, and it’s been fun to see him smile and know he’s excited about attacking this rehab.”

Stevens has been giving Hayward some film to study, and they picked his brain ahead of Boston’s recent matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

Hayward, who signed a max contact with Boston over the offseason, is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left ankle just six minutes into the season.

Listen to Stevens’ full interview in the podcast above, including the coach’s thoughts on the team’s stellar defense to start the season and his relationship with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

