Brady On Garoppolo: ‘I Want Nothing But The Very Best For Him’

BOSTON (CBS) — After New England’s surprising trade of Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night, Tom Brady finds himself the only quarterback on the Patriots depth chart.

Brady discussed the team’s swap with the 49ers, in which they acquired a 2018 second-round pick for Garoppolo, on his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One during halftime of Monday Night Football, and hopes Garoppolo goes on to have success in San Francisco.

“He was a great teammate and a great friend. He always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him,” said Brady. “He’s earned the trust of his teammates and the respect of his teammates and that’s all you can ask for as a player.”

Brady said he found out about the trade while he was at home, so he did not have an opportunity to talk to Garoppolo before the interview.

With the trade, the Patriots are making it clear that the 40-year-old Brady is their quarterback of the present and the future. Brady said he is just focused on winning this season.

“I’m trying to do the best I can for our team like I always do. I’m going to bring it every single day, like I’ve tried to do the last 18 years,” he said. “I’m focused on this season and I’m sure that’s where everyone else in our organization is focused. We have to go out — we have a bye week this week — and we have to go out and try to win next week.”

The Patriots are expected to sign Brian Hoyer to be Brady’s backup, after the 32-year-old was released by San Francisco following the trade. Hoyer was Brady’s backup the first three years of his NFL career from 2009-11, appearing in 13 games.