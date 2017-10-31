River Sweeps Away Summer Home After Storm

WARREN, New Hampshire (CBS) –It only took a day for thousands to watch the video of Lisa Slade’s summer home being swept away by the Baker River in Warren, New Hampshire Monday.

“Just seeing everything I own going down the river and crashing into the bridge was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Slade said.

The rain pushed Slade and her family out of the house Sunday, but they never imagined it would be their last time there.

Slade said more than belongings were taken from her by the storm.

“Every family heirloom we had. Every memory of my grandparents that owned the house,” she said. “Even my dog’s ashes were there.”

The property has been in Slade’s family for nearly a century.

The river swallowed up three-quarters of the home, including the kitchen. Only the living room, which is hanging over the riverbank, remains.

“It was like somebody died in my family,” she said. “That’s how awful I felt.”

Slade said she did not have insurance on the house.

She also said town or state officials could have done more preventative work around the water before Sunday’s storm lead to Monday’s swelling rivers.

“We just stand there and watch our land get washed away. There’s nothing you can do. Water is so powerful.”

The Slade family is thankful they chose to leave the home on Sunday though and were able to wait out the storm in a safer spot nearly 100 miles away.

Friends have organized a GoFundMe to help the family.