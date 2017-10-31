120,000 Massachusetts Homes And Businesses Without Power 2 Days After Storm

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — About 120,000 homes and business across Massachusetts were still without power Tuesday morning after a weekend storm brought violent winds and torrential rains to the region.
Eversource said it hopes power restoration to be “substantially complete by midnight tonight.”
The lack of power forced several school districts to cancel classes for a second consecutive day, while many towns postponed trick-or-treating until the weekend.
Dracut Deputy Police Chief David Chartrand says many intersections in town have no functioning street lights, putting the safety of children at risk.
Most major roads are open, but many side streets in some towns remain closed because of downed trees and flooding.
