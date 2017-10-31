WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Phantom Gourmet: Pizza At Molinari’s In Dorchester

Filed Under: Dorchester, phantom-gourmet. pizza

DORCHESTER – Cooking is what makes Chef Jeffrey Cincotta happy. His culinary career started when he was just 14, bussing tables.

“My moment of clarity for food came when a waiter asked me to take a steak back to the kitchen. When I brought it in there I was watching a lot of organized chaos, and I was like – this looks like fun.”

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Jeffry has taken all of that passion and plunked it down in Dorchester at a place called Molinari’s. Located in Adam’s Village, Molinari’s is a casual neighborhood eatery serving authentic Italian.

“I wanted to do a place with good Italian comfort food. The simplicity of it, the freshness of it, the quality of ingredients that you get to work with.”

They specialize in that quintessential Italian comfort food – pizza.

“I think it’s great that the city of Boston is turning around and starting to become known for pizza like the other big cities in the country,” he said. “It is such a simple food but it all comes down to the quality of ingredients.”

It’s all done out of an open kitchen where the star of the show is Molinari’s wood burning oven.

“We make a wood oven Neapolitan style pizza. Wood is a great way of baking pizza. It gives a great aromatic to the flavor of the dough. We work with a wood oven to 750 degrees, sometimes to 780 degrees,” Jeffrey explained. “We use all fresh ingredients. We make our own sausage. All the vegetables are fresh. The sauce is made daily.”

molinari1 Phantom Gourmet: Pizza At Molinaris In Dorchester

The Sandy at Molinari’s (Image: Phantom Gourmet)

While they make authentic pizza, the toppings are anything but traditional. There is the Crunch Buffalo loaded up with buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, bleu cheese and thick cut scallions for added crunch; or The Sandy, topped with smoked mozzarella, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, sage and farm fresh eggs. The Spud and Hen is a potato-topped pizza that is a nod to the neighborhood.

“It’s a roasted Yukon potato and roasted dark chicken meat topping on a Parmesan cream base. It’s got a great flavor, and being in an Irish neighborhood, it’s gone over very well.”

The Scampi takes an Italian classic and throws it on a pie.

“You’re getting the garlicky flavor of the sauce. You’re getting a little lemon zest with the caramelization of the shrimp in the high temperature oven, and you’re getting the juiciness and the flavor of the tomatoes that are blistered at a high temperature,” described Jeffrey.

But nothing beats The Lucca, because it’s topped with Jeffrey’s grandmother’s meatballs.

molinari2 Phantom Gourmet: Pizza At Molinaris In Dorchester

The Lucca at Molinari’s (Image: Phantom Gourmet)

“As a child I spent the weekends with my grandmother Ida Molinari. She didn’t speak one word of English and the woman could cook!”

Other dishes include Italian style chicken wings marinated in lemon, garlic and rosemary and roasted in the wood burning oven; a satisfying Chicken Parm sandwich pounded thin and topped with marinara and cheese; and crispy arrancini filled with imported buffalo mozzarella and prosciutto.

As much as he loves pizza, Jeffrey’s true passion is for fresh pasta.

“It’s a very simple thing to make. Eggs, olive oil, pinch of salt, some nice flour.”

You can find all of that freshness on a plate called The Sunday Dinner, reminiscent of childhood family meals, and in the hearty Pappardelle Bolognese, which might be the best you will ever taste.

“Our bolognese can definitely stack up with some of the best bologneses out there,” Jeffrey promised.

molinari3 Phantom Gourmet: Pizza At Molinaris In Dorchester

Pappardelle Bolognese at Molinari’s (Image: Phantom Gourmet)

For him, playing with fresh dough on the daily is just that – play.

“I don’t look at this as work. This is a way of life; has been for years. I’ve worked a lot of hours and a lot of days. I enjoy seeing people smile, and the expressions on their face enjoying good food and good wine.”

You can find Molinari’s at789 Adams Street in Dorchester, and online at molinarispizzeria.com.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch