Report: No Surgery For Chris Hogan, But Out A Few Weeks

Filed Under: Chris Hogan, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Injuries, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots received a bit of good news on the Chris Hogan front Tuesday morning.

The receiver does not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hogan will be out for a few weeks and will be reevaluated by the team following their bye week. He had five receptions on seven targets before being hurt in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, and was spotted with his arm in a sling after the win.

For the season, Hogan has 33 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. If he does miss some time with the injury, Phillip Dorsett will likely see an increase in playing time.

The Patriots will next play on November 12 when they pay a visit to the Denver Broncos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch