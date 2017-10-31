Report: No Surgery For Chris Hogan, But Out A Few Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots received a bit of good news on the Chris Hogan front Tuesday morning.

The receiver does not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots WR Chris Hogan does not need surgery for his shoulder injury, source said. Just rest & rehab, out a few weeks. Reevaluate post-bye — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

Hogan will be out for a few weeks and will be reevaluated by the team following their bye week. He had five receptions on seven targets before being hurt in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, and was spotted with his arm in a sling after the win.

For the season, Hogan has 33 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. If he does miss some time with the injury, Phillip Dorsett will likely see an increase in playing time.

The Patriots will next play on November 12 when they pay a visit to the Denver Broncos.