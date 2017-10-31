Newton Man Among The Injured In Manhattan Terror Attack

Filed Under: Newton

NEWTON (CSB) — A man from Newton was among those injured in the terror attack in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Martin Marro has non-life threatening injuries, according to Newton Councilman and family friend Jim Cote.

marro Newton Man Among The Injured In Manhattan Terror Attack

Martin Marro (LinkedIn Photo)

Officials in New York Police said a man, identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, deliberately drove a rented truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center. The attack killed eight people and injured at least 12.

Marro lost five friends in the attack, all from Argentina. The group had gathered together in New York City for a class reunion. They were expected to travel to Boston too, Cote said.

Marro has lived in the area for the past eight years. He is close with his friends and family and involved in politics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch