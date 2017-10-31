Newton Man Among The Injured In Manhattan Terror Attack

Newton Man Among The Injured In Manhattan Terror AttackA man from Newton was among those injured in the terror attack in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police: No Threat To City After Attack In New YorkBoston police say there's no threat to the city after an attack near New York City's World Trade Center memorial left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured.

Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night FestivitiesHeading into the Halloween season, officials in Salem adopted the idea of blocking off certain areas with large trucks.

3 People Rescued From Burning Home In QuincyThree people, including a young boy, were rescued from a burning home in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon.