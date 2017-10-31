Bills Acquire WR Kelvin Benjamin From Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t appear to make any more big deals on Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline, but their biggest division rival made a rather big one.

The Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin from the Carolina Panthers just before the 4 p.m. trade deadline for third and seventh-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter. Benjamin made 32 catches for 475 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Panthers this season. (Update: The Bills announced the trade on Twitter, making it official.)

The 26-year-old Benjamin, a first round pick (28th overall) in 2014, faced the Bills in Week 2 and made six catches on eight targets for 77 yards. In Week 4 against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, he made four catches for 104 yards as the Panthers won 33-30. He reunites with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator from 2011-16.

The 5-2 Bills face the Patriots in Week 13 at home and again on the road in Week 16. His 32 catches on the season immediately become the most among all Bills receivers, as the previous leader was Jordan Matthews with 15.