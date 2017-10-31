Report: Garoppolo Had ‘Long Been Hopeful’ Of Trade

BOSTON (CBS) — Apparently, Jimmy Garoppolo is a strong believer in the TB12 Method.

As Tom Brady’s now-former backup heads to San Francisco to play for the 49ers (but not necessarily right away), Garoppolo reportedly felt that the only way he could start any time soon was to get out of No. 12’s shadow. According to the latest from NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi, a source close to Garoppolo said that the 26-year-old has “long been hopeful of a trade” and “can’t get on a plane fast enough” to go to San Fran.

The source also described the pairing of Garoppolo with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as a “match made in heaven.”

With the trade, the Patriots have ostensibly announced to the NFL that they are sticking with the 40-year-old Brady at quarterback for at least the next two seasons, as he is officially signed through 2019. That won’t come as a surprise to many, certainly not to Garoppolo. Brady is second in the league with a 106.5 passer rating through eight weeks.

gettyimages 613632222 e1497622269164 Report: Garoppolo Had Long Been Hopeful Of Trade

Tom Brady smiles during a conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According to Giardi’s report, Garoppolo and his representatives felt that “the window had closed until the offseason” on a potential trade. Now, the discussion next spring will be about Garoppolo’s extension talks with the 49ers and the Patriots potentially drafting the next QB to have a chance to be Brady’s successor. But Jimmy G. seems to agree that Brady isn’t going to drop off any time soon.

