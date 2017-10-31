Report: Garoppolo Not Starting For 49ers Yet, But Team Will ‘Try’ To Extend Him

BOSTON (CBS) — The 49ers have identified Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback of the future, but that doesn’t mean that they’re throwing him in there just yet.

Updating a flurry of reports about the stunning Garoppolo trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday morning that the 49ers are not expected to start the 26-year-old quarterback on Sunday against the Cardinals. C.J. Beathard is the expected starter as Garoppolo gets acclimated to his new team, “for now”.

The team isn’t intent on letting Garoppolo become a free agent, though, as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday that they will “try” to give the quarterback a contract extension. However, an extension “was not part of the deal” and “nothing is close or imminent” in their looming negotiations.

Beathard has played the last three games for the 49ers, starting two. He has gone 58-for-110 (52.73 percent) with two touchdowns and three interceptions, posting a 65.2 passer rating. You can expect fans to quickly call for head coach Kyle Shanahan to put in Garoppolo if Beathard continues to play poorly, but it appears the team is willing to be patient with their new signal caller.

Tom Brady said on Monday that he wishes “nothing but the very best” for Garoppolo as he finally gets his first real opportunity to start in the NFL.