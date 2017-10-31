Could Krispy Kreme’s Owner Buy Dunkin’ Donuts?

CANTON (CBS) — The idea of Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts playing for the same team might be unfathomable to some, but it could be a possibility.

Bloomberg columnist Gillian Tan, who covers deals and private equity, writes that a Dunkin’ purchase from Krispy Kreme owner JAB Holding Co. is not out of the question. She says speculation about a possible sale sent Dunkin’ stock up 8 percent on Monday.

JAB has spent $23 billion acquiring Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread and Keurig Green Mountain in the past two years, Tan notes.

Taking on Dunkin’ ”would give JAB a significantly bigger platform to compete against the industry’s incumbent leader Starbucks Corp,” Tan writes.

(Photos by Joe Raedle and Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dunkin’s CEO recently said the Canton-based chain would be focusing more on offering deals to customers as in-store traffic is down overall.

