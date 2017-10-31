Celtics Pick Up Team Options On Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge picked up options on two of his young stars-in-the-making on Tuesday.

It was probably one of the easier decisions Ainge has made in recent months, exercising the team’s third-year option on guard Jaylen Brown and fourth-year option on guard Terry Rozier.

Both players, two of the four returning Celtics from last season, have been counted on to play a bigger role this year, and both have lived up to the challenge so far this season.

Brown has struggled with consistency as of late, but has started all seven games for Boston and averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. After making just 20 starts as a rookie last season and averaging just 17.4 minutes per game, he’s now averaging 33.3 minutes per contest in 2017. He has also played well on the defensive end, checking in with a 94.7 defensive rating.

The 21-year-old is a key part of the future in Boston, and the Celtics can pick up another team option on him one year from now.

Rozier, on the other hand, will be due for a new contract after next season or will hit the restricted free agency market. The 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Rozier is averaging 9.4 pounds, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals so far this season as one of Brad Stevens’ top bench players. He has also seen an increase in minutes this season with his bigger role, averaging 24.6 minutes per game.