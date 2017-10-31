WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Celtics Pick Up Team Options On Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Celtics Transactions, Danny Ainge, Jaylen Brown, NBA, Sports News, Terry Rozier

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge picked up options on two of his young stars-in-the-making on Tuesday.

It was probably one of the easier decisions Ainge has made in recent months, exercising the team’s third-year option on guard Jaylen Brown and fourth-year option on guard Terry Rozier.

Both players, two of the four returning Celtics from last season, have been counted on to play a bigger role this year, and both have lived up to the challenge so far this season.

Brown has struggled with consistency as of late, but has started all seven games for Boston and averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. After making just 20 starts as a rookie last season and averaging just 17.4 minutes per game, he’s now averaging 33.3 minutes per contest in 2017. He has also played well on the defensive end, checking in with a 94.7 defensive rating.

The 21-year-old is a key part of the future in Boston, and the Celtics can pick up another team option on him one year from now.

Rozier, on the other hand, will be due for a new contract after next season or will hit the restricted free agency market. The 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Rozier is averaging 9.4 pounds, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals so far this season as one of Brad Stevens’ top bench players. He has also seen an increase in minutes this season with his bigger role, averaging 24.6 minutes per game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch