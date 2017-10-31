Boston Police: No Threat To City After Attack In New York

Boston Police: No Threat To City After Attack In New YorkBoston police say there's no threat to the city after an attack near New York City's World Trade Center memorial left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured.

71,000 Massachusetts Homes And Businesses Without Power 2 Days After StormThe lack of power forced several school districts to cancel classes for a second consecutive day, while many towns postponed trick-or-treating until the weekend.

Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night FestivitiesHeading into the Halloween season, officials in Salem adopted the idea of blocking off certain areas with large trucks.

Halloween On Hold: Which Mass. Towns Postponed Trick-Or-Treat?The following towns have postponed and rescheduled their trick-or-treat nights due to storm damage, flooding, and power outages from Sunday's storm: