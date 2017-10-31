Boston Police: No Threat To City After Attack In New York

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say there’s no threat to the city after an attack near New York City’s World Trade Center memorial left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured.
Officials say a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists along a busy bike path Tuesday in what the mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” The driver was shot by police and taken into custody.
Boston police say there’s “no known threat to the Boston area.” The department is reminding officers to be “extra vigilant” during their patrols Tuesday evening, paying particular attention to areas that tend to attract a large crowd.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesman tells The Boston Globe police have no plans Tuesday night to step up security measures.
