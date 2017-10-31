Breaking News: At Least Eight Dead After 'Deliberate' Attack In Manhattan | Live Coverage | Read More

Boston Police: No Threat To City After Attack In New York

Filed Under: Boston, Manhattan Terror Attack

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say there’s no threat to the city after an attack near New York City’s World Trade Center memorial left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured.

Officials say a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists along a busy bike path Tuesday in what the mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” The driver was shot by police and taken into custody.

Boston police say there’s “no known threat to the Boston area.” The department is reminding officers to be “extra vigilant” during their patrols Tuesday evening, paying particular attention to areas that tend to attract a large crowd.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman tells The Boston Globe police have no plans Tuesday night to step up security measures.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch