WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Breaking News: At Least Eight Dead After 'Deliberate' Attack In Manhattan | Live Coverage | Read More

Artificial Intelligence Creates Horror Stories At MIT

By David Wade
Filed Under: David Wade, Halloween, Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created artificial intelligence that can write horror stories just in time for Halloween.

The program, named “Shelley” after Mary Shelley who wrote Frankenstein, creates a collaboration between the machine and humans.

“We wanted to ask the question, can we literally scare people using AI?” says Pinar Yanardag, PhD, one of Shelley’s creators at MIT’s Media Lab.

To find out if they could create artificial intelligence to write scary stuff, they fed Shelley about 140,000 horror stories that were posted to Reddit.

shelley Artificial Intelligence Creates Horror Stories At MIT

“Shelley,” an artificial intelligence program created at MIT to write horror stories (WBZ-TV)

“We trained Shelley to be able to learn from this data, and to learn how to create stories similar to those,” says Yanardag.

Then people step in to continue the stories.

Shelley turns out the first sentences, and users on Twitter take the next line. Machine and humans trade sentences, collaborating.

This also allows scientists to study “how AI and humans can solve problems together that are considered very difficult even for humans alone,” says Manuel Cebrian, Phd, another Shelley co-creator.

shelleytweet Artificial Intelligence Creates Horror Stories At MIT

“Shelley” tweets the piece of a horror story (WBZ-TV)

Shelley is also gathering the data that comes from the human interaction.

“Over time, we are expecting her to learn more from the crowd, and to create even more scarier stories,” says Yanardag.

To read some of the stories, or to find out how you can help write them, view Shelley’s website.

More from David Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch