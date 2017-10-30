Zolak & Bertrand: Why The Chargers Were Stupid

BOSTON (CBS) — In what is a regular segment following Patriots victories, Zolak & Bertrand on Monday broke down all the reasons why the Chargers were stupid during their loss in Foxboro.

“Dumb football team once again coming into Foxboro, doing dumb things. Dummies. Stupid, stupid, stupid,” Marc Bertrand said.

The discussion started with the obvious: the punt return for a safety. But it also started with a decision on the opening drive to kick a 51-yard field goal on fourth-and-1. The kick was no good.

“You know you need to punch one in early, right? To get the Patriots reeling a little bit at home. You decide to kick it. Is 3-0 that important for you?” Zolak wondered. “You go for it there, man. Opening drive on the road, you came out Friday to adjust to the time, you’ve been thinking about this game for two days here, and that’s what you come out with on your first big decision of the game? You’re trying to make a name in this league as a head coach? You’ve got an experienced quarterback? What are you doing? That was dumb. Right there you said, ‘You know what? We don’t think we can come here and win.’ If you think you can come here and win, you unload the kitchen sink, man. You put everything out there.”

Also on the list: the illegal pick play that resulted in an offensive pass interference penalty which the Chargers complained about.

Bertrand couldn’t stand the fact that Rivers complained about the call.

“Is he serious? He’s serious, right? He thinks the league is going to reach out and apologize for that?” Bertrand said. “Man is he such a crybaby. He’s so easy to hate, Zo. He’s so easy to hate. It’s why everyone does hate him. He’s one of the most unlikable quarterbacks in the NFL, which is why I think when you’re rating quarterbacks and people talk about the great quarterbacks, he always gets downgraded.”