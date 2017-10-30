WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Zolak & Bertrand: Why The Chargers Were Stupid

Filed Under: Los Angeles Chargers, Marc Bertrand, New England Patriots, Scott Zolak, Sports News, Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — In what is a regular segment following Patriots victories, Zolak & Bertrand on Monday broke down all the reasons why the Chargers were stupid during their loss in Foxboro.

“Dumb football team once again coming into Foxboro, doing dumb things. Dummies. Stupid, stupid, stupid,” Marc Bertrand said.

The discussion started with the obvious: the punt return for a safety. But it also started with a decision on the opening drive to kick a 51-yard field goal on fourth-and-1. The kick was no good.

“You know you need to punch one in early, right? To get the Patriots reeling a little bit at home. You decide to kick it. Is 3-0 that important for you?” Zolak wondered. “You go for it there, man. Opening drive on the road, you came out Friday to adjust to the time, you’ve been thinking about this game for two days here, and that’s what you come out with on your first big decision of the game? You’re trying to make a name in this league as a head coach? You’ve got an experienced quarterback? What are you doing? That was dumb. Right there you said, ‘You know what? We don’t think we can come here and win.’ If you think you can come here and win, you unload the kitchen sink, man. You put everything out there.”

Also on the list: the illegal pick play that resulted in an offensive pass interference penalty which the Chargers complained about.

Bertrand couldn’t stand the fact that Rivers complained about the call.

“Is he serious? He’s serious, right? He thinks the league is going to reach out and apologize for that?” Bertrand said. “Man is he such a crybaby. He’s so easy to hate, Zo. He’s so easy to hate. It’s why everyone does hate him. He’s one of the most unlikable quarterbacks in the NFL, which is why I think when you’re rating quarterbacks and people talk about the great quarterbacks, he always gets downgraded.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch