Worcester Girl Run Over By Car Expected To Make Full Recovery

WORCESTER (CBS) — The toddler who was hit by her mother’s car Sunday night has had her condition upgraded and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 23-month-old girl was run over in a driveway on Kosta Street around 6:30 p.m.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, unconscious but breathing.

On Monday, Worcester Police said her condition had been upgraded from “critical but stable” to “serious to good,” and added that she had regained consciousness and was no longer intubated.

“Medical staff believes that the child will make a full recovery,” Worcester Police said in a release.

According to the police, the girl’s mother said both of her children (a four-year-old and the 23-month-old) were indoors when she went to move her car in the driveway. As she drove forward, she felt a bump and stopped.

When she got out and saw her daughter, she immediately called 911.

The Department of Children and Families were notified, and the investigation is still underway.