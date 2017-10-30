Back Of House Sliced Off By Falling Tree In Storm

METHUEN (CBS) – Phillip Cole went to work Sunday night and when he came home to his apartment in Methuen early Monday morning his bedroom was gone.

The violent overnight storm tore apart a tree and it sliced through the back of the two-family home on Longwood Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the back of the house is now completely exposed and the damage is extensive.

“Crazy. Absolutely crazy. I mean, it was weird how it sheared off, right at my bedroom. You opened the door to my bedroom and there’s no bedroom. There’s no floor, there’s no anything really, just a closet and that was it,” Cole told WBZ-TV.

“So it’s pretty unbelievable. But it’s just stuff. It can be replaced. Luckily nobody was hurt. My landlord was home and thank God they weren’t hurt, too, but life goes on.”

Six people live in the house, which now has no electricity, like much of the neighborhood around it.

More than 320,000 homes and businesses lost power in the storm across Massachusetts.