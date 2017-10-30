WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Back Of House Sliced Off By Falling Tree In Storm

METHUEN (CBS) – Phillip Cole went to work Sunday night and when he came home to his apartment in Methuen early Monday morning his bedroom was gone.

The violent overnight storm tore apart a tree and it sliced through the back of the two-family home on Longwood Avenue.

methuen longwood2 Back Of House Sliced Off By Falling Tree In Storm

A tree crashed through this home on Longwood Drive. (Photo credit: Methuen Police)

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the back of the house is now completely exposed and the damage is extensive.

“Crazy. Absolutely crazy. I mean, it was weird how it sheared off, right at my bedroom. You opened the door to my bedroom and there’s no bedroom. There’s no floor, there’s no anything really, just a closet and that was it,” Cole told WBZ-TV.

“So it’s pretty unbelievable. But it’s just stuff. It can be replaced. Luckily nobody was hurt. My landlord was home and thank God they weren’t hurt, too, but life goes on.”

methuen tree on house Back Of House Sliced Off By Falling Tree In Storm

A tree crashed through this home on Longwood Drive. (Photo credit: Methuen Police)

Six people live in the house, which now has no electricity, like much of the neighborhood around it.

More than 320,000 homes and businesses lost power in the storm across Massachusetts.

