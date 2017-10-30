WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Several Towns Postpone Trick-Or-Treating Due To Storm Damage

BOSTON (CBS) — Some towns hard-hit by Sunday night’s storm are postponing Halloween trick-or-treat nights due to damage, flooding, and power outages.

Lowell has decided to move their trick-or-treat night to Friday due to safety concerns.

Chelmsford moved theirs to Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of widespread power outages.

Dracut has also moved their trick-or-treat to Friday “due to the severe storm that impacted Dracut overnight.”

Merrimack, New Hampshire moved their trick-or-treat night to Wednesday.

“The Town of Merrimack sustained numerous power outages, downed electrical wires, and fallen trees from the recent storm,” Merrimack, New Hampshire Police said in a release. “We want to ensure that everyone has a safe time Trick or Treating therefore Trick or Treat will be postponed until Wednesday, November 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

