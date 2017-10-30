Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A 46-year-old Quincy man was struck and killed Sunday evening while crossing a street near the Braintree-Quincy line.
Timothy Ring was first hit by a Toyota Camry driven by a 52-year-old Brockton woman while crossing Willard Street.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said Ring may have also been struck by a second Camry, driven by a 51-year-old North Quincy woman, and a Mazda SUV, driven by a 40-year-old Quincy woman, that were travelling in the opposite lane.
He was determined dead at the scene.
State, Braintree, and Quincy Police were at the scene. They, along with the Norfolk DA’s office, are still investigating the man’s death, and said no charges have yet been filed.