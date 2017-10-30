WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Paying For College: Financial Aid Forms (FAFSA)

By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – In the past we have done this series in January because folks were just beginning to fill out the dreaded financial aid (FAFSA) forms, but this year they have been available since October first for parents to fill out.

The Massachusetts College Goal Sunday is now the FAFSA Day Massachusetts. Don’t get hung up on the name; this is a program that provides free information and assistance to Massachusetts families applying for financial aid.

There are over 30 locations in Massachusetts where these workshops will be held with dates starting last weekend with most being held in November. For those of you who procrastinate there will be a few during the winter months. Check their website for more information.

There will be financial aid professionals from Massachusetts colleges and universities to help families and students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is required for students seeking financial aid, including grants and loans.

Download the (FAFSA) form and review it before you attend. They ask for financial information from the parents such as your income, assets and savings. A stepparent’s information will be required as well.

The sooner you get this form in the better your chances are for getting financial aid. This is serious stuff; get it in too late and there may not be any money left for the schools to give out. They like to send out the acceptance letter and with it the award letter, with your financial-aid offer.

You may receive a financial aid shopping sheet created by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This form includes important information including a school’s graduation record, the loan default rate and median borrowing at that institution.

If you are thinking about attending a FAFSA workshop, plan to be there a couple of hours and you need to bring some information with you. Check their website for more information and to register.

What to Bring:

  • 2016 Federal Tax Return
  • Social Security numbers
  • Driver’s license
  • 2016 W-2 Forms or year-end pay stubs and other year-end
    records of money received such as 1099s
  • Current bank and investment statements
  • 2016 business and investment information

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch