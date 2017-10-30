WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Patriots Will Get A Nice Break During Bye Week

Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Bye Week, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a whole lot of talk about “grinding it out” when it comes to the 6-2 New England Patriots.

They won’t have to worry about that grind much over the next seven days, as head coach Bill Belichick is rewarding his team with a slew of days off during their bye week.

The Patriots had to grind out an ugly win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Belichick made a point to talk about the rigorous start to the season his players have gone through. He praised them for all of their hard work, starting in training camp, showing up every day ready to do whatever he and the staff demanded of them. Those efforts are not lost on the coach.

“Every week it’s been a grind whether it’s going back to the preseason scrimmages, whether it’s the preseason games. We’ve been at it here for a long time. I ask these guys to come in every day and put in a hard day of preparation, practice, training, film study and so forth. I’d say I’ve been impressed with the way they’ve done that and have been able to grind it out day after day,” Belichick said after New England’s 21-13 win over the Chargers. “It’s not easy. But look, it’s a job. We don’t mind doing it; I’m not saying that. But still, it’s hard, and every team has got good players. Every team has difficult schemes. Every team requires a lot of communication and coordination to get plays right and to get situations right.

“I just meant it in terms of just week after week after week or day after day after day or hour after hour, coming in at eight in the morning and grinding through it until 4:30, 5:00 at night. Those guys are working hard and it’s paying off, but they’re working hard. They’re grinding it,” he said.

Sure, he chanted “No Days Off!” just a few months ago, but Belichick is indeed giving his team some days off this week. To reward them for their efforts over the last three months, Belichick is only holding one practice during their bye, which will come on Wednesday. Players will have Monday and Tuesday off, return to work on Wednesday, and then get the next four days off to rest up both mentally and physically.

They may not have to report for practice during those six days off, but players said they’ll be watching film and doing plenty of self-scouting, looking for ways they can improve as a unit.

The Pats could certainly use the extra rest, and are pleased their bye falls in the middle of the season with the toughest part of their schedule looming. They don’t play again until November 12, when the Patriots head to Denver for a Sunday night tilt with the Broncos. They’ll then head to Mexico City for November 19 clash with the Oakland Raiders, and after a quick return to Gillette for a post-Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins, they’ll hit the road again for three straight games, paying visits to Buffalo, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Belichick always says teams need to be playing their best football by Thanksgiving, and he’s making sure his squad is rested and ready when they return to the office next week.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch