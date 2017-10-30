Mass. Politicians Show Support For Mueller Amid Russia Investigation Arrests

BOSTON (CSB) — “I don’t know of another time in the history of any presidency when something like this has happened,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren in response to the first three arrests in the Russia investigation.

Warren made that statement as America learned about charges against Paul Manafort, his associate Rick Gates, and former Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos.

She and other Massachusetts politicians lined up to support special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

“We want to make sure we’re protecting our democracy and I think this is just the beginning,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark, visiting Dorchester Monday.

But in Scituate, Trump supporter Geoff Diehl, who’s running for Warren’s Senate seat, said the arrests won’t hurt him, and it doesn’t hurt the President.

“First of all, I think Paul Manafort took part in these activities outside of the campaign for presidency,” he said.

President Trump tweeted a similar response.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Diehl added that he’s hoping Mueller will be fair.

“If he treats this even-handedly and looks at the fact that the Clinton campaign was actually involved with uranium deals, I think that would be a good sign that he’s trying to be fair.”

Massachusetts Democrats are now more protective than ever of Robert Mueller’s job security.

“The investigation has to go forward without interference,” Warren said.

