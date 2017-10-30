Corn Maze Damaged By Storm’s Powerful Winds Forced To Close For Season

IPSWICH (CBS) – Some fall fun in Ipswich is coming to an early end this year after a strong storm swept through New England overnight.
Marini Farm announced on Facebook Monday morning that its eight-acre corn maze and maze park is shutting down for the season due to the storm damage. A picture the farm shared shows corn stalks bent over from the high winds.
The maze was set to have its last day on Tuesday before the storm forced a change of plans.
“We are so grateful this has come at the end of the season,” the farm stated. “Thank you to everyone for making us part of your fall memories.”
In Essex County, wind gusts reached 62 mph in nearby Rockport and Beverly. A 93 mph wind gust – the highest in the state – was recorded in Mashpee just before 4 a.m.
The storm brought trees and power lines down across Massachusetts, and left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power.