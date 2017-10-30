WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Marcus Morris Heading To G League For Rehab Assignment

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, G League, Maine Red Claws, marcus morris, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Morris will not make his long-awaited Celtics debut on Monday night.

Instead, the veteran forward is heading north to hit the practice floor with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens recently said that Morris, who has been slowed by a knee injury, could use a good practice before returning to game action. The Celtics couldn’t offer that opportunity, with a game in Miami on Saturday night before returning home for Monday night’s matchup with the Spurs at the TD Garden. Boston is scheduled to have an off day on Tuesday, so Morris will likely be with the Red Claws for a couple days of practice.

If all goes well, Morris could make his Boston debut on Wednesday when the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings. He figures to be a key part of Boston’s rotation this season.

Tune in to Monday night’s Celtics-Spurs game on 100.7FM WZLX. Pregame coverage with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell begins at 7pm!

