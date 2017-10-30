130 mph Wind Gust Recorded On Mount Washington In New Hampshire

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The storm that tore across the Northeast overnight brought high winds to much of the region, and once again, the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire may have experienced the worst of it.
The observatory, site of some of the world’s worst weather, says it recorded a 130 mph wind gust during the storm.
Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern U.S. at more than 6,200 feet, once held the world record for the fastest wind gust at 231 mph in 1934.
In Massachusetts, the National Weather Service says a gust of 93 mph was recorded at 3:49 a.m. at Popponesset Beach in Mashpee on Cape Cod.
The winds brought down tree limbs and power lines that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and snarled the morning commute.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)