130 mph Wind Gust Recorded On Mount Washington In New Hampshire

Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In QuincyA 46-year-old Quincy man was struck and killed Sunday evening while crossing a street near the Braintree-Quincy line.

Halloween Weather Forecast: Clear, Cool For Trick-Or-TreatersGot a thick, warm costume? You should be just fine. But all the little Wonder Women may need to throw jacket over their costume.

130 mph Wind Gust Recorded On Mount Washington In New HampshireThe Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says it recorded a 130 mph wind gust during the storm.

320,000 Homes And Businesses Lose Power In Massachusetts After StormThe outages peaked at around 320,000, the most since Super Storm Sandy knocked out electricity to 380,000 in 2012.