Heavy Wind, Rain Hits Boston, MA Coastline Sunday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Southern and eastern parts of Massachusetts were hit hard by heavy rains and strong winds Sunday night.

In Marion, wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour brought down a tree, which landed across a road.

Tourists and locals alike got soaked in Boston.

“Well, it’s very rainy and windy. I don’t mind the rain too much but its very windy and hard to walk around. We were just saying its Halloween themed weather but we like the sun,” said one student visiting from abroad.

“We like it so far, I mean I like the rain so I’m excited for my first winter in Boston,” said another.

Some considered it payback for a warm, dry September and October.

“Yeah, it was really nice, we took advantage of it, I think,” said one woman. “It’s turned now.”

Power outages in Massachusetts just jumped to 20k customers. Might hit 100k before the night is done. — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) October 30, 2017

Power crews were busy with power outages across the state. As the night progressed, the number increased.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, National Grid reported 22,170 outages, mostly in Bristol County.

Eversource reported 4,574 at the same time.