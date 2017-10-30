Weather Alert: Flood Warning, Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Into Monday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Heavy Wind, Rain Hits Boston, MA Coastline Sunday Night

Filed Under: Bad Weather, Jim Smith, Weather Alert

BOSTON (CBS) — Southern and eastern parts of Massachusetts were hit hard by heavy rains and strong winds Sunday night.

In Marion, wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour brought down a tree, which landed across a road.

tree Heavy Wind, Rain Hits Boston, MA Coastline Sunday Night

Crews in Marion work to remove a tree from a road (WBZ-TV)

Tourists and locals alike got soaked in Boston.

“Well, it’s very rainy and windy. I don’t mind the rain too much but its very windy and hard to walk around. We were just saying its Halloween themed weather but we like the sun,” said one student visiting from abroad.

umbrellas Heavy Wind, Rain Hits Boston, MA Coastline Sunday Night

Rain hits hard in Boston Sunday night (WBZ-TV)

“We like it so far, I mean I like the rain so I’m excited for my first winter in Boston,” said another.

Some considered it payback for a warm, dry September and October.

“Yeah, it was really nice, we took advantage of it, I think,” said one woman. “It’s turned now.”

Power crews were busy with power outages across the state. As the night progressed, the number increased.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, National Grid reported 22,170 outages, mostly in Bristol County.

Eversource reported 4,574 at the same time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch