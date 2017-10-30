HealthWatch: Colonoscopies, Carbs, And A Link Between Tylenol And ADHD

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s generally recommended that people get their first colonoscopy at age 50, but after analyzing data on 6,000 procedures, French researchers say starting screening at age 45 could save lives.

U.S. experts say there were some flaws with this study, so right now the American Cancer Society is standing by its recommendations to start screening at age 50 for people at average risk of developing colon cancer.

If, however, you have a family history of colon cancer, you may need to be screened sooner.

Does Tylenol Increase the Risk of ADHD in Offspring?

Researchers in Norway found that pregnant moms who took acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, for 29 days or longer were twice as likely to have a child with ADHD.

The scientists caution that this study does not prove that Tylenol causes ADHD, and critics say it wasn’t a perfect study and biologically, doesn’t make sense.

Until further research is done, it’s probably fine for pregnant women to take Tylenol for short periods of time but of course, should speak to their obstetricians first.

Some People May Have a Special “Taste” for Carbs

Do you crave carbs? Well, new research suggests that certain people may have a taste for carbohydrates found in starchy foods, like bread and pasta, making them more likely to crave carbs and put on weight.

Further studies are needed to see if people who are particularly sensitive to the taste of carbs may have a subconscious drive to eat more of them.