Halloween Weather Forecast: Clear, Cool For Trick-Or-Treaters

BOSTON (CBS) – Good news for this year’s Halloween, the “trick” has already happened (Sunday/Monday’s rain and wind storm), so we are in for a “treat” on Tuesday!

Man, we have had some close calls and dicey weather situations right around Halloween in recent years.

In 2011, it was “Snowtober,” a heavy, wet snow that caused major tree damage and power outages, delaying Halloween for many local communities.

One year later, it was Hurricane Sandy, another major pre-Halloween storm causing many towns to postpone trick-or-treating for the second year in a row.

And now, five years later, a third pre-Halloween storm, this one knocking out power to more than 320,000 in Massachusetts alone and more than million across New England.

With so many power outages, you have to wonder if everyone will be back to school Tuesday and if perhaps, once again, trick-or-treating might be postponed in some towns.

At any rate, assuming you get the green light to go outside, the weather will be just fine.

Tuesday looks like a mainly sunny day with highs reaching the mid 50’s in the afternoon. The winds will be much lower than Monday but still a bit busy, generally 12-to-25 mph out of the west-southwest during the day, relaxing a bit by evening.

Here’s the hour-by-hour breakdown:

4 pm:

Sunny, breezy, 55 degrees. Winds 12-to-25 mph

6 pm:

Clear skies, near 50 degrees. Winds 8-to-18 mph

8 pm:

Clear and cool, mid 40’s with winds 5-to-15 mph

These temperatures are pretty typical for Halloween and very similar to the last 3 years, which all had highs between 52-to-54 degrees on Halloween day.

Got a thick, warm costume? You should be just fine.

All the little Wonder Women may need to throw jacket over their costume.

Enjoy and stay safe!

