Father, Son Rescued From Flooded Car In Leominster

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A father and son were rescued from their flooded car after a risky rescue Monday morning.
The man was driving his son out of the parking lot of the mall at Whitney Field, which had flooded out.
Their car wound up in a nearby drainage ditch, and the Leominster Fire Department was called around 7:30 a.m.
The father said he didn’t realize the parking lot had ended.
Leominster Firefighters donned rescue suits and went into the water to get the man and child out.
Neither the father or son were hurt, but their car did have to be towed from the water.
The department said the overflow of the Nashua River causes the ditches to flood out–and said it’s a common issue when there is heavy rain in the area.
They said they had to respond to the same parking lot later in the morning for a second, similar call.