Father, Son Rescued From Flooded Car In Leominster

Back Of House Sliced Off By Falling Tree In StormPhillip Cole went to work Sunday night and when he came home to his apartment in Methuen early Monday morning his bedroom was gone.

320,000 Homes And Businesses Lose Power In Massachusetts After StormThe outages peaked at around 320,000, the most since Super Storm Sandy knocked out electricity to 380,000 in 2012.

Father, Son Rescued From Flooded Car In LeominsterTheir car wound up in a nearby drainage ditch, and the Leominster Fire Department came to pull them out of their flooded car.

Keller @ Large: Profiles In StupidityThe hiring of Paul Manafort and George Papadopolous beg a question of President Trump – what were you thinking?