Massachusetts Communities Make List Of ‘Best Small Cities In America’

Filed Under: Massachusetts

LEXINGTON (CBS) – There’s a new ranking of the best small cities in America, and five communities in Massachusetts make the top 20.

Lexington comes in at No. 2 on WalletHub’s list. That’s a big jump from 2016, when Lexington was 37th on the list.

Check Out The Full Ranking

The ranking looked at affordability, economics, education, health, quality of life and safety. Lexington did particularly well in “Education & Health” and safety.

The Bay State was well-represented on this year’s ranking. Milton came in fourth, followed by Needham in eighth, Newton at 11 and Melrose at 12.

A Massachusetts welcome sign at the New York border (Image credit MassDOT)

The top small city in the country is Princeton, New Jersey, according to this list. WalletHub says life in smaller cities can be more affordable and offer more flexibility than in big cities.

