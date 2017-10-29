Study: Majority Of Plainridge Park Casino Revenue Comes From Residents

Keller @ Large: Previewing 2018 With Mass Dem. Party Chair Gus BickfordThe Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Gus Bickford, sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week to discuss the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Study: Majority Of Plainridge Park Casino Revenue Comes From ResidentsUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst researchers said in a survey released Thursday that nearly 80 percent of all revenue at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville was derived from Massachusetts residents.

Damaging Wind, Flooding Rain Coming As Storm Hits Sunday NightOur impending storm will be strengthening rapidly Sunday afternoon and night. Watches and warnings are already out to help you prepare.

Victims Killed In Separate New Bedford Crashes IdentifiedState Police have identified the two men killed in separate car crashes just miles apart early Saturday morning on Route 140 in New Bedford.