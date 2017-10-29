Phantom Gourmet: Feta Cheese Taste Test

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four packages of feta cheese from a local supermarket. The crumbled contenders were Athenos, Boar’s Head, President, and the Kryssos Company. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the Top of the Food Chain.

Athenos finished in last place. Upon opening the container, Phantom was encouraged by this brand’s classic feta aroma. Unfortunately, that’s about it for good news, as these oddly shaped crumbles tasted pretty terrible. They’re way too sour, way too dry, and way too salty, leaving Phantom longing for a ‘betta’ feta.

A big step up from there is Boar’s Head. Known for its dominance at the deli counter, Boar’s Head may not be your first thought when it comes to feta cheese, and those instincts are proven correct. While these big crumbles are appealing, they actually taste more like a sharp ‘chedda’ than authentic feta.

The runner up is the Kryssos Company. This competitor was a wild card, featuring feta that’s seasoned with just the slightest hint of peppercorn. The cheese itself is a bit dry, but still quite good, with lemony notes and a pepperiness that complements without overpowering. If you’re in the market for a feta offering a bit more than the usual, the Kryssos Company is worth a try.

At the Top of the Food Chain is President. Finally a feta that could satisfy a Greek god, this stuff is the real deal. These tangy pieces have the perfect balance of salty and sour, with a pleasant creaminess and slightly sweet finish. Plus, the convenient shaker top makes pouring this product an absolute pleasure. That’s why President feta crumbles are at the Top of the Food Chain.

