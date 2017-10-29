Pet Parade: French Bulldog Rescue Network

BOSTON (CBS) — Five French bulldogs from the French Bulldog Rescue Network were featured–in costume–on the Pet Parade Sunday.

The network helps rescue hundreds of dogs a year. Last year, they adopted out 70 dogs, and they currently have 22 dogs up for adoption and 17 in foster care that will be ready for adoption soon.

First up was Clyde, who just turned 9 on Saturday! He came to the network in 2009 and is now a super volunteer for them.

Many of these dogs become ambassadors after being adopted, and spread the message of what it is to take care of a French Bulldog.

Nino is 7, and he became an ambassador for the network because of Clyde–he was one of the first FBRN volunteers.

French Bulldogs can have back problems and issues with their spine, and can get paralysis in their back legs. Ivy is three, and gets along on her wheels just fine!

Nacho, 5, is a local celebri-dog–he has over 121,000 followers on Instagram! He and his adoptive mom are now very active ambassadors for the network.

Axel is a great success story who came to the network with back problems. They got him a cart from Eddie’s Wheels in Shelburn Falls!

The network has several events coming up–including a meetup on November 12 at Peter’s Park in South Boston, and their Third Annual Frenchiegiving Fundraiser on November 26 at Shake Shack in Chestnut Hill!

For more information, visit frenchbulldogrescue.org.