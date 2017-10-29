WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Patriots Live Blog: Stephon Gilmore Inactive For Third Consecutive Game

Filed Under: Live Blog, Los Angeles Chargers, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, Patriots, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

11:40 a.m.: Good late morning/early afternoon from a gray Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots and Chargers will face off in some real football weather this afternoon.

When they do kick off, Stephon Gilmore won’t be involved. The cornerback appeared to be ready to make his return from a concussion, but apparently he’s not quite there. He’s inactive, missing his third straight game.

Here’s the rest of the Patriots’ inactive list:

Cole Croston, OL
Geneo Grissom, DE
Dont’a Hightower, LB
Malcom Brown, DT
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Cameron Fleming, T
Eric Rowe, CB

Expect a heavy dose of handoffs for the Patriots today, as it will not only work to gain yards and score points, but also limit LA’s offensive opportunities.

Speaking of the Chargers, here are their inactives:

QB Cardale Jones
WR Geremy Davis
RB Andre Williams
T Tyler Marz
T Joe Barksdale
TE Sean Culkin
DE Jerry Attaochu

The game kicks off at 1 p.m., and it ought to be a pretty good one. Follow along for live updates and analysis all afternoon from Gillette Stadium.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

