Patriots Live Blog: Stephon Gilmore Inactive For Third Consecutive Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

11:40 a.m.: Good late morning/early afternoon from a gray Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots and Chargers will face off in some real football weather this afternoon.

When they do kick off, Stephon Gilmore won’t be involved. The cornerback appeared to be ready to make his return from a concussion, but apparently he’s not quite there. He’s inactive, missing his third straight game.

Here’s the rest of the Patriots’ inactive list:

Cole Croston, OL

Geneo Grissom, DE

Dont’a Hightower, LB

Malcom Brown, DT

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Cameron Fleming, T

Eric Rowe, CB

Expect a heavy dose of handoffs for the Patriots today, as it will not only work to gain yards and score points, but also limit LA’s offensive opportunities.

Speaking of the Chargers, here are their inactives:

QB Cardale Jones

WR Geremy Davis

RB Andre Williams

T Tyler Marz

T Joe Barksdale

TE Sean Culkin

DE Jerry Attaochu

The game kicks off at 1 p.m., and it ought to be a pretty good one. Follow along for live updates and analysis all afternoon from Gillette Stadium.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.