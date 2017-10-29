Victims Killed In Separate New Bedford Crashes Identified

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — State Police have identified the two men killed in separate car crashes just miles apart early Saturday morning on Route 140 in New Bedford.

Shortly after midnight, Dylan Viera, 25 of Acushnet, was killed after his 2005 Ford Escape hit a guardrail about 1/4 mile north of Exit 4 on Route 140 Southbound and rolled over, ejecting him.

State Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in that crash.

A little over two hours later, a multi-car crash left Ruben Vazquez, 39 of New Bedford, dead.

Police said two cars had a side-swipe collision on Route 140 Northbound at the Nash Street overpass. One of the cars was then hit by a third car.

Vazquez was a passenger in one of the first two cars, and got out to check on the driver of the other.

When he was walking across the road, he was struck and killed by a fourth car.

Three other people were hospitalized as a result of that crash.