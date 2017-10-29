Chris Hogan Arm In Sling After Leaving Patriots’ Win With Shoulder Injury

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots grinded their way to a victory on Sunday, but it was not a complete celebration for the home team after beating the Chargers.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, who’s stepped up as a valuable member of the Patriots’ receiving corps in the absence of Julian Edelman, suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of the game. He remained down on the turf for several minutes after absorbing a hit from Hayes Pullard, a linebacker who also suffered an injury on the play.

Hogan did not return to the game, though the Patriots ran just four offensive plays after the injury.

After the game, Hogan was navigating the locker room with his right arm in a sling. He was still using his arm to complete simple tasks, which could be seen as a positive sign, but the sling nevertheless doesn’t typically mean the greatest of news for a player.

At least one of Hogan’s teammates was confident that the receiver will be OK.

“Oh, he’s good,” Brandin Cooks said of Hogan’s condition after the game. “We’re modern-day gladiators. I think we’ll be all right.”

Hogan caught five passes for 60 yards in Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Chargers. On the year, he has 33 receptions for 438 yards. His career high for receiving yards in a season is 680, which he set last year.

Hogan’s already dealt with a rib injury and the loss of two teeth this season.

The Patriots do not play next weekend — their bye week — and they’ll next take the field on Nov. 12 in Denver.