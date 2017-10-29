WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Child Run Over By Mother’s Car In Driveway

Filed Under: Girl Hit, Tiffany Chan, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — A toddler is in critical but stable condition after she was hit by her mother’s car in a driveway.

First responders in Worcester arrived at the Kosta Street scene just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 23-month-old girl had badly injured her head and was internally bleeding. She was transported to the ICU of a Worcester hospital.

“The first thing I saw was the fire engine, that was the noise and all the lights and everything, and there was an ambulance and some police cars. Eventually more police cars,” recalled Kathy Flynn, who lives nearby.

worcesterstreet Child Run Over By Mothers Car In Driveway

Kosta Street in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

According to the police, the mother said both of her children (a four-year-old and the 23-month-old) were indoors when she went to move her car in the driveway. As she drove forward, she felt a bump and stopped.

When she got out and saw her daughter, she immediately called 911.

At the time, she was driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander. It has since been impounded by officials.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation and the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Police said the young girl’s medical results were “optimistic,” though, and “the head injury may not be as serious as originally thought.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch