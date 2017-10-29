Child Run Over By Mother’s Car In Driveway

WORCESTER (CBS) — A toddler is in critical but stable condition after she was hit by her mother’s car in a driveway.

First responders in Worcester arrived at the Kosta Street scene just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 23-month-old girl had badly injured her head and was internally bleeding. She was transported to the ICU of a Worcester hospital.

“The first thing I saw was the fire engine, that was the noise and all the lights and everything, and there was an ambulance and some police cars. Eventually more police cars,” recalled Kathy Flynn, who lives nearby.

According to the police, the mother said both of her children (a four-year-old and the 23-month-old) were indoors when she went to move her car in the driveway. As she drove forward, she felt a bump and stopped.

When she got out and saw her daughter, she immediately called 911.

At the time, she was driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander. It has since been impounded by officials.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation and the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Police said the young girl’s medical results were “optimistic,” though, and “the head injury may not be as serious as originally thought.”