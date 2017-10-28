Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Families Speak About Stigma Of Opioid Addiction At ‘No Shame Rally’

Filed Under: Addiction, Kim Tunnicliffe, No Shame Rally, opioid crisis, opioid epidemic, Paul Burton, Wrentham

WRENTHAM (CBS) — A rally was held on Wrentham Town Common Saturday morning to help end the stigma surrounding opioid addiction.

Families gathered to share heartbreaking stories of brothers and sisters, sons and daughters lost to opioids.

The goal of the rally was to be a voice of support for all of those impacted by the opioid epidemic.

Wrentham Deputy Police Chief William McGrath told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe he wants to see education, compassion, and treatment replace the stereotypes and shame that addicts often face.

“It’s a call for them to come out of the dark, to accept help, and to begin to realize that, through education, the people in the community, the people in the state, the people in the country realize this is an illness–that addiction is an illness,” McGrath said.

The opioid epidemic claimed the lives of 2,069 people in Massachusetts last year–a fact represented by signs around Wrentham Town Common that read “#2069.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch