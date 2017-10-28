Families Speak About Stigma Of Opioid Addiction At ‘No Shame Rally’

WRENTHAM (CBS) — A rally was held on Wrentham Town Common Saturday morning to help end the stigma surrounding opioid addiction.
Families gathered to share heartbreaking stories of brothers and sisters, sons and daughters lost to opioids.
The goal of the rally was to be a voice of support for all of those impacted by the opioid epidemic.
Wrentham Deputy Police Chief William McGrath told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe he wants to see education, compassion, and treatment replace the stereotypes and shame that addicts often face.
“It’s a call for them to come out of the dark, to accept help, and to begin to realize that, through education, the people in the community, the people in the state, the people in the country realize this is an illness–that addiction is an illness,” McGrath said.
The opioid epidemic claimed the lives of 2,069 people in Massachusetts last year–a fact represented by signs around Wrentham Town Common that read “#2069.”
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports