Patriots-Chargers News, Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots host the San Die….. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in their final game before the bye week.

Here are all the news, notes and fun facts you should know ahead of the matchup in Foxboro:

– This is actually the third meeting between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers were in L.A. in the 1960 season and the two teams split their two games.

– Tom Brady is 7-2 overall against the Chargers, including 2-0 in the postseason.

– Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 71 touchdown passes. That’s second all time to Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for quarterback to tight end connections. They have 85.

– Rivers is 1-6 in his career against the Patriots.

Tale of the Tape: Patriots vs. Chargers

– Since 2000, the Pats have the best record in October at 56-18.

– The Patriots are third in blocked kicks since 2014 with 10. Only the Eagles(11) and the Ravens(12) have more.

– James White has 10 receiving touchdowns since 2015, the most among running backs.

– Brandin Cooks is averaging 19.2 yards per catch, second in the NFL to Vernon Davis (19.5).

– Brady has 41 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in the regular season.

– Since 2007, Brady is 52-2 at home against the AFC in the regular season.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins on 98.5FM at 10am, and on WBZ-TV at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. Both stations will have full postgame coverage with reaction and analysis after the game!