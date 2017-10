BOSTON (CBS) – Wayne Brasco is the owner of a funeral home, who received a strongly worded letter from a fellow local resident, attacking his business for having a “We Support Our Police” flag outside of his business. Alena McNamara, a librarian at MIT, condemns the funeral home by writing: These come off as supporting police killing Black citizens without even a fair trial. Wayne will join Dan to discuss this matter and how something like this could possibly be blown out of proportion.