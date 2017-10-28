Removal Of Mass Pike Toll Booths On Schedule 1 Year Later

Fatal Skydiving Incident Under Investigation In PepperellThe incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Removal Of Mass Pike Toll Booths On Schedule 1 Year LaterState transportation officials say they're on schedule to wrap up work related to the removal of old toll booths on the Mass Pike by the end of the year.

Families Speak About Stigma Of Opioid Addiction At 'No Shame Rally'Families gathered to share heartbreaking stories of brothers and sisters, sons and daughters lost to opioids.

Police: Shootings Leave 6 Injured In BostonPolice say multiple shootings have left six people injured in Boston. No one sustained injuries considered life-threatening.