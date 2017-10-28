Fatal Skydiving Incident Under Investigation In Pepperell

PEPPERELL (CBS) — Officials have confirmed a man died from a skydiving incident in Pepperell.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Pepperell Skydiving Center.
According to the Middlesex District Attorney, the 60-year-old man was an experienced skydiver who worked as an independent contractor filming jumps with the skydiving company.
Preliminary investigations show the man may have “experienced a parachute malfunction.” No foul play is suspected.
The FAA said they are also investigating the “parachute jumping accident.”
No further information is available at this time.