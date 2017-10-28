Fatal Skydiving Incident Under Investigation In Pepperell

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

PEPPERELL (CBS) — Officials have confirmed a man died from a skydiving incident in Pepperell.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Pepperell Skydiving Center.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney, the 60-year-old man was an experienced skydiver who worked as an independent contractor filming jumps with the skydiving company.

Preliminary investigations show the man may have “experienced a parachute malfunction.” No foul play is suspected.

The FAA said they are also investigating the “parachute jumping accident.”

No further information is available at this time.

