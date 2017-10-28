Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Centro: MDPH’s ‘Stop Addiction Before It Starts’ Campaign

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: CBS Boston, Centro, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, opioid, opioid crisis, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

October 28, 2017

The opioid crisis continues to grow at an alarming rate here in the United States. This Thursday president Donald Trump officially declaring it a public health emergency. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the current situation regarding opioids here in the state of Massachusetts – How it is affecting our residents and what is being done about it. We also tell you about a new prevention campaign called “Stop Addiction Before It Starts”, which encourages parents to “talk early and often” with their children about the dangers of misusing prescription pain medications. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jose Morales, director of prevention services for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Bureau of Substance Addiction Services. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
OPIOID CRISIS
MDPH Prevention Campaign
Stop Addiction Before it Starts
www.mass.gov/StopAddiction
Helpline: 1-800-327-5050
www.helpline-online.com
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch