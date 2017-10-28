Centro: MDPH’s ‘Stop Addiction Before It Starts’ Campaign

October 28, 2017

The opioid crisis continues to grow at an alarming rate here in the United States. This Thursday president Donald Trump officially declaring it a public health emergency. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the current situation regarding opioids here in the state of Massachusetts – How it is affecting our residents and what is being done about it. We also tell you about a new prevention campaign called “Stop Addiction Before It Starts”, which encourages parents to “talk early and often” with their children about the dangers of misusing prescription pain medications. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jose Morales, director of prevention services for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Bureau of Substance Addiction Services. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

OPIOID CRISIS

MDPH Prevention Campaign

Stop Addiction Before it Starts

www.mass.gov/StopAddiction

Helpline: 1-800-327-5050

www.helpline-online.com



